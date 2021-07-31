UNIPORT Prof. dies days after emergence as Deputy Vice Chancellor

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Barely five days after his election as the Deputy Vice Chancellor designate, Academics, University of Port Harcourt, vocal human rights activist and lecturer of Philosophy, Prof. Andrew Efemini is dead.

Efemini, a Professor of Philosophy was along others, waiting for the ratification of his elevation by the institution’s Governing Council before he assumed the office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor, when he died suddenly in the early hours of Saturday.

The news of the Professor of Philosophy’s death threw the academic and civil society communities in Rivers State into mourning after it was broken and went viral many platforms on the internet.

This magazine cannot confirm the reason for the sudden death of Professor Efemini.

However, he has always made his health status, including the fact that he had been a diabetic patient for many years public.

Reliable sources in the University confirmed the sad incident to our correspondent, but pleaded anonymity because his immediate family has not officially communicated the demise of the lecturer to the University.