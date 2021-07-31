Ward Congress: Edo APC elects executives by consensus

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, has elected all its ward executives across the 192 wards in the State on consensus.

During a visit to some of the wards in Benin, the State capital, party members seen affirming the ward executives after their names have been read out during the congress.

Chairman of the Ward Congress Committee, Dr. Chris Oghenechovwen, while addressing journalists, said the party in the State had agreed on consensus in electing ward executives.

He described the consensus choice of the party in the state as a model that should be adopted by members of the party in other states of the federation.

“We are seven-man committee sent to conduct the congress from Abuja, we were told authoritatively that Edo State is so united that you have consensus everywhere. So we start with ward 5, Oredo Local Government.

“You see how peaceful it is. We want to use this Edo example for other states. This demonstrates how united APC is in Edo and Nigeria.

“Edo is building a very strong party and in that regard, the stakeholders have come together and have agreed that there should be consensus,” Oghenechovwen said

On his part, the State Chairman of the party, David Imuse, noted that the party is united and remains a party to beat come 2024.

“Other parties should take a cue from it and try to emulate the APC. No rancour, no crisis and we are all happy because we have chosen the mode of consensus in conducting our Congresses.

“What you are seeing here is a replication of what is happening in the entire 192 wards in Edo State. APC, this is a party of unity, a party of love,” he added.