Ward Congress: Lagos APC happy over absence of violence

Saturday, July 31, 2021 11:25 pm


Lagos APC

Lagos APC event

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Saturday said that it was delighted its ward congress was devoid of violence and ugly incidents across the state.

The APC Lagos State Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, who commended the peaceful conduct of members in a statement on Saturday said that the exercise would help repositioning the party.

Oladejo said: “We want to congratulate our members for success of the long awaited ward congress of our party.

“We are delighted that it was devoid of any ugly incident.

“The success of the congress will no doubt reposition our party and promote unity of purpose as we look forward to the State Congresses and the National Convention,” it said.

The spokesman said that the consensus arrangement, as provided for by APC constitution and encouraged by the national headquarters, was endorsed by the large majority of the leadership and membership of Lagos State APC.

He said that the consensus was affirmed at the various venues of the ward congress across the state as witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders.

