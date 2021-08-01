Abba Kyari: Police recommend suspension, begin probe

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has directed immediate suspension of Mr Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, following the high-profile bribery and fraudulent allegations made against the officer.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kyari, an acclaimed super cop, known for his dexterity in cracking high-profile crimes, has been in the eye of the storm in recent days, following damaging accusations made again him by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Mba said that the suspension of Kyari from the service of the Nigeria Police Force, pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation, was contained in a letter by the I-G to the Police Service Commission.

The spokesman said that the suspension letter, dated July 31, was in line with internal disciplinary processes of the police force.

“The I-G further noted that the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for a Special Investigation Panel (SIP) to carry out its assignment on the weighty allegations against the officer.

“The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.”

Mba said that the SIP, comprising four senior police officers, was headed by Mr Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department.

According to him, the SIP is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against Kyari by the U.S. Government as contained in relevant documents made available to the Nigeria Police by the FBI.

Mba said that the SIP would also obtain detailed representation of Kyari to all the allegations levelled against him, conduct further investigations as it deemed fit and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the force leadership.

Kyari, Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, was accused of being paid bribe by an internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, known popularly as Hushpuppi, to arrest one of his friends in a $1.1million scam.

Mba pledged the commitment of the force to rule of law, assuring the public of the sanctity of the probe as well as absolute respect for the rights and privileges of Kyari.