Just in: PSC suspends Abba Kyari

Sunday, August 1, 2021 2:33 pm


DCP Abba Kyari: Suspended by the Police Service Commission

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Sunday suspended Abba Kyari, the embattled Head of Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) from office following damaging accusations made again him by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Kyari, a deputy commissioner of Police was suspended based on the recommendation of Inspector General of Police, Usma Baba earlier on Sunday.

The IGP had recommended the suspension of Kyari, over indictment in a report by the FBI he received bribe from an internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, known popularly as Hushpuppi, to arrest one of his friends in a $1.1million scam.

Ikechukwu Ani, spokesperson for PSC in a statement on Sunday said Kyari will be suspended in office until outcome of the end of the investigation of his indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday had also said the Police has set up a Special Investigation Panel SIP, comprising four senior police officers, was headed by Mr Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department.

According to him, the SIP is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against Kyari by the U.S. Government as contained in relevant documents made available to the Nigeria Police by the FBI.

Mba said that the SIP would also obtain detailed representation of Kyari to all the allegations levelled against him, conduct further investigations as it deemed fit and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the force leadership.

Mba pledged the commitment of the force to rule of law, assuring the public of the sanctity of the probe as well as absolute respect for the rights and privileges of Kyari

 

