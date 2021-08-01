Oga Bello, Jide Kosoko mourn Rachel Oniga

By Taiye Olayemi

Veteran Nollywood Actors, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as ‘Oga Bello” and Jide Kosoko, on Saturday mourned Nollywood thespian, Rachel Oniga, who died on Friday in Lagos at 64.

Salami in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) described Oniga as a loyal, hardworking and humble colleague who was after everyone’s peaceful co-existence.

He said that the Nollywood industry would miss her mastery of her profession and the unique way of interpreting her roles.

“Oniga’s death is really sad and a painful one. May her soul rest in peace and may God forgive her shortcomings.

“She was a loyal, humble and hard-working colleague, also a parent to the core. She did a lot over her children and I pray that God guide and protect them all.

“She is someone who looks out for others and ensures peaceful co-existence among artists.

“The industry will miss her unique way of interpreting her roles,” he told NAN.

Also, Kosoko in his tribute described late Oniga as a nice colleague whom he considered to be a friend and a sister.

“Late Oniga was a nice colleague and the memory of the time spent together will never be forgotten.

“She was a friend and a sister. In fact, she was one of those ladies in the profession that interprets her roles properly. She is one of those committed to moving the industry forward. May her soul rest in peace,” he said.

Veteran actress, Joke Silver, took to her instagram page to mourn Oniga with a display of her picture, as she wrote: “Incredibly committed colleague.

“You have to come correct when playing opposite Rachel Oniga, not much talk but all work.

“64 is a bit early. You have completely blindsided me, Rest in peace”.

Also, Waka Music Pioneer, Salawa Abeni, said: “Rest beautifully in the Lord’s bossom Rachel Oniga, a legend in its true definition. May God comfort your family”.

Rachel Oniga was born on May 23, 1957 in Ebute Metta, Lagos State. She began her acting career in 1993.

Oniga worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant company, before her first movie titled “Onome” and her debut Yoruba movie was “Owo Blow”.

Over the years, Oniga has featured in notable Nigerian films such as “Sango”, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super story.