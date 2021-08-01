Police rescue 2 abducted Kebbi students

Sunday, August 1, 2021 2:54 pm


By Ishaq Zaki

The police command in Zamfara, has rescued two abducted students of the Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State.

Mr Hussaini Rabi’u, the state Commissioner of Police, disclosed this at a news conference in Gusau on Sunday.

“On July 31, the police tactical operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace deployed to Dansadau area in Maru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state for Anti-Banditry and Kidnapping Operations, rescued one Maryam Abdulkarim, 15.

“The girl who hailed from Wushishi LGA of Niger and a 17 year-old-boy, Faruk Buhari, from Wara in Ngaski LGA in Kebbi state were rescued from a nearby bush in Babbar Doka village of Dansadau emirate.

“Our investigation revealed that the rescued victims were among the abducted students of the FGC Birnin Yauri, Kebbi state,” he said.

Rabi’u added:”The victims were taken to the hospital for medical checks, and they have been debriefed at the command headquarters, Gusau.

“They will be handed over to the Kebbi state government through the police command.”

