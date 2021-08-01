Private Doctors to honour Jonathan, Fayemi, Kanu Nwankwo, others to mark centenary anniversary

The Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) has said it will honour some distinguished Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria’s health sector, as part of the programme to mark its centenary anniversary next week.

The Association made this disclosure in a statement signed by Dr. Iyke Odo the National President, on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

The event which will take place

on Thursday August 12, 2021,

at the Africa Hall of the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja, promises to unveil an array of Nigerians who have etched their names in gold through their worthy interventions in the health sector.

The award programme will be preceded by a national dialogue on healthcare delivery in Nigeria to be chaired by a former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, same day.

Among the proposed awardees are former President Goodluck Jonathan, “for his Servant-Leadership roles in the fight against Ebola, under his watch as President and Nigeria’s football icon, Kanu Nwankwo, got a nomination in another category for his selflessness and laudable work with the Kanu Heart Foundation, through which a lot of indigent children with heart conditions received free surgeries and other medical interventions.

The focus of the centenary event, according to Dr. Odo, is to be part of the solution to Nigeria’s myriad of problems in healthcare delivery as close observers of the health sector in Nigeria will readily attest to the fact that healthcare delivery is in dire stress.

“From the poor healthcare infrastructure to inadequate or total lack of critical equipment; the uninspiring conditions of work of the medical practitioners and other health workers, Nigeria’s health sector continues to gasp for breathe.”

He lamented.

Dr. Odo explained that as a way of giving back to the society, part of the event on that day will be the official launch of a private healthcare intervention fund to support two cardinal national projects for Nigeria, one of which is the ‘SAVE ONE MILLION NIGERIAN MOTHERS INITIATIVE’ otherwise known as the (Mobile Health Solution).

Other Nigerians nominated for the award are personalities cutting across age as well as political and social divides. Some of those to receive post humous awards, include, Professor Dora Akunyili, former Director-Genera of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), for her relentless fight against fake and unwholesome food and drugs, late Dr. Stella Adadevoh, for her supreme sacrifice in the fight against Ebola and Professor Olikoya Ramsom Kuti, for his works in the area of Primary Health Care in the country.

Also, a former First Lady, Mrs Maryam Abacha, who founded what is now referred to as the National Hospital Abuja, through her pet project, the Family Support Programme Initiative. It was originally known as the National Hospital for Women and Children.

Others include, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) foremost Jurist and Educationist, Chief Kessington Adebutu, renowed Philanthropist whose interventions in health infrastructure are visible in many University Teaching Hospitals across the country.

Others include; Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor, Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, former Executive Governor of Ondo state; Hon. Bashorun Askia Ogieh, MD/CEO DESOPADEC, Prof Onyebuchi Chukwu, who was President Jonathan’s Health Minister, Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye, MD/CEO, JUHEL Pharmaceuticals Ltd; one of the country’s leading indigenous drug manufacturers, Florence Otedola, Founder, CUPPY Foundation for her amazing interventions in the Save the Children NGO, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Founder, BUA Foundation a notable donor in all spheres including the health sector, Sir Emeka Offor, Founder, SEO Foundation known for their very huge financial investment in the national fight against POLIO, and Sir Dr. Daniel Chukwudozie, Philanthropist and another huge interventionist in the healthcare sector in his native Anambra State.

Also listed as awardees, are people in the political, corporate business and Non-Governmental organization communities, for the great impacts they have made overtime in the health sector including Save The Children International, Nigeria; International Committee of the Red Cross; Society for Family Health and Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI).