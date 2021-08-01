RCCG 2021 Annual Convention commences on Monday



The 2021 Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) starts on Monday, August 2, and runs through August 8.

The theme, which, a source says promises breakthroughs and turnarounds for participants from around the world, is “A New Wave of Glory.”

Ministering at the weeklong event are Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Church and other anointed men of God.

Unlike last year’s Convention which was held virtually all week, in this edition the Redemption Camp will be thrown open to participants under strict COVID-19 protocols after the first two days, which will be held virtually.

The Convention is one of the three main annual events of the church that draw many participants to the Camp, viewing centres in RCCG churches in over 198 countries around the world, and the social media.

They are the March Special Holy Ghost Service; the August Annual Convention; and the December Holy Ghost Congress.

As in last year’s Convention, the event will be broadcast live on Dove Television, the official television network of the Church.

Pastor Adeboye said of the network last year, “I give glory to the Almighty God for technology, and particularly for Dove Media. I’m sure the Almighty God who knows the end from the beginning, saw what was coming, and He has prepared us for it.”

The Dove Media Group Inc, a comprehensive media network, was established in February 2011 to enable the church play a more active role in the propagation of the gospel of Christ worldwide.

The Group operates in four major areas: Television; Short Wave Radio and Internet Radio and webcasting; and Global Vision, an international Christian magazine which is the print arm of the Group.

The platforms enable the Church reach the over 198 countries and territories, where it is physically present, with programmes from the Redemption Camp.

A senior member of the church says the Convention will be hallmarked, as usual, by miracles, signs and wonders.

He added that, “There will be edifying programmes in the mornings, afternoons and evenings, as in previous Conventions, all live on the various electronic platforms.”

Usually it is during the Convention that new Deacons, Assistant Pastors and Pastors are anointed.