BBNaija: Beatrice opens up on why she’s been quiet, withdrawn

By Nehru Odeh

Beatrice is one of the most talked about housemates in the Big Brother Naija House. This is not because she talks too much or is hyperactive. But, rather, ironically, it is because she talks too little and doesn’t mix with the rest housemates.

That was the persona she exhibited throughout last week and the other housemates found her quiet and withdrawn nature so disturbing that they often gossiped about her and suspected her of being one of the wildcards. Many could have bet with their lives that she was one of the wildcards. But it turned out that she wasn’t.

However, the curvaceous and light-skinned lady, who was married for seven years and later divorced has opened up on why she has been quiet and keeping to herself. She made the revelation in a chat with fellow housemate Angel.

The mother of a seven-year-old boy hinged her quiet nature on the domestic violence she suffered in her failed marriage. According to her, she was never allowed to talk. “I was made to always keep quiet and never to talk,” she lamented.

Beatrice said because of the trauma she went through in her failed marriage, she doesn’t know how to talk when she has nothing to say. “Sometime when I see people talking and ‘gisting’ I wonder what they are talking about,” she said.

Beatrice also said she has been crying since she got married and that she is still trying to find herself. “I have always been crying,” she said. “I have been crying since the second day I got married.” Still, the housemates said she was the playful type and not withdrawn because she loves playing with her son.

It would be recalled that Beatrice broke down in tears recently when she told Peace that she felt different from other housemates. “I feel like that all the time but I’ve been trying to force it. I just want to be like other people but I don’t know why I can’t. It’s not easy, I just don’t know,” she said.

Now that it seems Beatrice is coming out of her shell, she is definitely going to express herself and reveal her identity.