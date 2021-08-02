Governor Abiodun’s father dies at 89

Monday, August 2, 2021 7:22 pm


The late Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, right, and Governor Abiodun

Ogun state governor,Prince Dapo Aboodun today,August 2nd,2021 lost his father, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, at age of 89 after a brief illness.
Dr Abiodun, a devout Christian, is survived by his wife, Mrs Victoria Abiodun, many children (amongst them the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR), grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members.
A statement by the Family today in Iperu-Remo said the deceased, an Educationist, worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western State and was fondly called “Baba Teacher”. That was due to his dedication to duty of imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students.
The statement by  Prince Dapo Abiodun said further announcements would be made by the family in due course.
Different poses of Gov. Abiodun and father below:

Governor Abiodun and his father

Governor Abiodun and his father

The late Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, being greeted by his son, Governor Abiodun

Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun,

