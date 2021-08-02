I-G replaces Abba Kyari with Tunji Disu as Head of IRT

Monday, August 2, 2021 9:47 pm


Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Olatunji Disu appointed to head the IRT

Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Olatunji Disu appointed to head the IRT

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has approved the posting of Mr Tunji Disu, a deputy commissioner of police, as the new Head, Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Disu was posted to replace the embattled Mr Abba Kyari following his suspension from the service of the Nigeria Police by the Police Service Commission.

Kayari the former Head of IRT was accused of being paid bribe by an internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi, to arrest one of his friends in a $1.1million deal.
Mba said the posting of Disu was on the heels of management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the unit for better service delivery.

He said the I-G urged the new Head of IRT to demonstrate his professional competence in his leadership of the Unit.

Mba pledged that the unit would remain focused in the discharge of its duties in line with national statutes and international best practices.

Prior to his appointment, Disu was a former Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos State, then later,  the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Mba said the new Head of IRT had also served at the State Criminal Investigation Department  (CID), Rivers as the Deputy Head of the Unit.

“He was also a former Commander of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission in Dafur, Sudan.

“Disu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the Lagos State University (LASU) and a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

“He has also attended several professional courses both at home and abroad: Small Arms Smuggling Training in Botswana, Internet Fraud Training at the Cambridge University, UK and Strategic Leadership Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos, among others.

“Disu is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations and Chattered Institute of Personnel management,” he said.

Mba said the posting was with immediate effect.

