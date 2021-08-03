Blessing Defies knee injury to win Silver

Blessing Defies knee injury to win Silver

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 6:26 pm


Blessing Oborodudu: reconsiders decision to retire after winning 2020 silver medal in her third appearance at the Olympics since 2012 in London.

*FG to pay for her surgery

Unknown to millions who watched Blessing Oborududu wrestle her way to win Silver in the 68kg free style women wrestling event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she actually defiled a nagging knee injury to become the first Nigerian to win medal in Wrestling.

According to the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Dr. Daniel Igali, “She Did her best. We have been treating that tender knee all through the tournament. Surprised she was able to take a full double attack. The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Chief Sunday Dare has assured that the knee will be fixed in any country of her choice when she gets back to Nigeria and settles down”.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports added”Coming here to Tokyo I would have gladly taken a bronze from Blessing. This is a precious record breaking silver. I’m so so proud of her.
Thanks everyone for the massive support. We look forward to another great performance from Odunayo. Oborududu thus entered the record books as the first Nigerian to win a wrestling medal at the Olympics.
She claimed the coveted silver following a 4-1 defeat to her long term foe American Tamyra Mensah Stock.

