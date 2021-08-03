Buhari approves deployment of 9 Perm Secs

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 10:41 pm


Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan,Head of Service

By Okon Okon

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of nine Permanent Secretaries to other Federal Ministries.

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), disclosed this in a circular on Tuesday in Abuja.

A statement signed by Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Director Press and Public Relations, Office of the HOCSF, said the circular dated Aug. 3 was with reference HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/IX/59.

Yemi-Esan said that the deployed Permanent Secretaries are: Mr Bitrus Nabasu, from Ministry of Petroleum Resource to Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy; Dr Evelyn Ngige, office of the HOCSF to the Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment.

Others she said are; Mr Mammam Mahmuda, office of the HOCSF to Ministry of Health; Dr Nasir Gwarzo, deployed from Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment to Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Similarly, Dr Anthonia Akpabio, was deployed from the Ministry of Women Affairs to the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs.

The HOCSF said that the new permanent secretaries are – Dr Onwudiwe Ngozi, Dr Ogunbiyi Olaniyi, Mr Yusuf Idris and Mr Adebiyi Olufunso.

She said that the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries had been deployed to Service Welfare Office, Career Management Office, Common Service Office in office of the HOCSF and Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, respectively.

She added that the deployment was with immediate effect while handing and taking over should be completed on or before Aug 6, with exception of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health whose take over would be on Aug. 13.

