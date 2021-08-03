Germany reaches 1m electric vehicles target on its roads

Germany reaches 1m electric vehicles target on its roads

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 10:33 am


An electric car

An electric car

Germany has reached its target of having one million electric vehicles on the roads, local media reported on Tuesday.

“With one million electric cars on German roads, we have reached a decisive milestone,’’ German newspaper chain Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland quoted Peter Altmaier.

The federal minister for economic affairs and energy said “our transport is being irreversibly converted to renewable energies.’’

According to Altmaier’s ministry, the target was reached after 57,000 new registrations were made in July, slightly behind the original schedule of the end of 2020.

A decisive factor in the latest development was the introduction of a so-called innovation bonus as an increased subsidy for the purchase of electric vehicles.

The premium was introduced a year ago and payments were recently extended until 2025, the ministry said.

“To achieve the climate targets by 2030, however, we need to be even more ambitious,’’ said Andreas Scheuer.

Scheuer, minister of transport and digital infrastructure, aimed to have 14 million electric vehicles on the road by the end of the decade. (Xinhua/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Why we are prioritizing job creation- Osinbajo
    MTN Headquarters in Nigeria 3 hours ago

    MTN’s Universal Access Service Licence yet to be renewed – NCC
    Idris Miliki: 3 hours ago

    CSO unveils anti-corruption network for 2023 general elections
    Ebrahim Raising: Wins Iran’s presidential election, 3 hours ago

    Iran’s supreme leader officially names Raisi as incoming president
    Trump's supporters in a face off with the Police at the Capitol building 3 hours ago

    3rd police officer dies by suicide in wake of U.S. Capitol invasion
    Professor Attahiru Jega: joins Peoples Redemption Party 3 hours ago

    Jega: Why I joined PRP
    Reuben Abati 4 hours ago

    Abba Kyari: A fall from grace
    Ese Brume: wins Nigeria's first medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics 4 hours ago

    Olympics: Brume excited at winning first medal, thanks Nigerians