Jega: Why I joined PRP

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has said he joined the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, because the two major parties – the Peoples Democratic Party and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP have not lived up to the expectations of Nigerians.

Jega, who announced his membership of PRP, in an interview he granted BBC Hausa said, “Nigerians should dump the two parties, because of their bad antecedents over the last 20 years.

“Looking at their inability to change the economic fortunes of Nigeria for 20 years now, it is now apparently clear that they would not do anything even if Nigerians vote for any of the two parties again.

“We are hearing nothing. That is why I’ve since registered with the Peoples Redemption Party( PRP). I am now a PRP member looking for ways to help Nigeria.

“The APC and PDP have formed governments, we were all witnesses. They did not come with a good intention to make amends. If you look at the fight against corruption, all these corrupt people that were supposed to be prosecuted, sneaked into the APC.

“That is why we believe now is the time to establish a platform where every good Nigerian should join and contribute towards building the nation on the right path,” he said.