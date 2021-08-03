MTN’s Universal Access Service Licence yet to be renewed – NCC

MTN’s Universal Access Service Licence yet to be renewed – NCC

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 10:45 am


MTN Headquarters in Nigeria

MTN Headquarters in Nigeria

MTN is yet to renew its Universal Access Service License (UASL), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, NCC, in Abuja.

”The attention of the NCC is drawn to a publication in an  online media titled: “Govt renews MTN Nigeria licence amid 20 years of GSM Phones.

”The publication was to the effect that the mobile operating licence of MTN had been renewed by the Commission for another period of ten years.

“The online publication which cited regulatory filings by the NCC as its source, stated that MTN Nigeria, the nation’s largest Mobile Network Operator (MNO), has secured regulatory approval of the renewal of its operating licence for another 10 years with effect from Sept. 1, 2021.”

The Commission said that while MTN Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the UASL, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing required regulatory processes.

“This statement is issued for the guidance of our general stakeholders,” the NCC said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    58 mins ago

    Why we are prioritizing job creation- Osinbajo
    Idris Miliki: 3 hours ago

    CSO unveils anti-corruption network for 2023 general elections
    An electric car 3 hours ago

    Germany reaches 1m electric vehicles target on its roads
    Ebrahim Raising: Wins Iran’s presidential election, 3 hours ago

    Iran’s supreme leader officially names Raisi as incoming president
    Trump's supporters in a face off with the Police at the Capitol building 3 hours ago

    3rd police officer dies by suicide in wake of U.S. Capitol invasion
    Professor Attahiru Jega: joins Peoples Redemption Party 3 hours ago

    Jega: Why I joined PRP
    Reuben Abati 4 hours ago

    Abba Kyari: A fall from grace
    Ese Brume: wins Nigeria's first medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics 4 hours ago

    Olympics: Brume excited at winning first medal, thanks Nigerians