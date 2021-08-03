Nemesis! Facts on DIG Egbunike who will probe Abba Kyari

For DCP Abba Kyari, every day is now a step into the pit of hell. After the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found clasping evidence of collaboration with the global fraudster, Hushpuppi Abba, against him, Kyari is to face DIG Joseph Egbunike’s four-man panel of inquiry this week. He is to tell the panel what he knows about the $1.1 million Internet fraud.

After the FBI report, the Police Service Commission on Sunday suspended Kyari, from service. That was after the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, recommended it on Saturday.

The PSC, according to a TNG report, stated that Kyari’s suspension took effect from Saturday (July 31) and would subsist pending the outcome of the investigation in respect of his indictment by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The commission also directed the IG to “furnish it with information on further development on the matter for necessary further action, according to a statement by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, titled, ‘FBI indictment: PSC suspends DCP Abba Kyari, directs IGP to furnish it with information on further developments.’”

The commission’s decision which was conveyed in a letter with reference, PSC/POL/D/153/Vol/V/138 to the IG on Sunday, was, as TNG put it, signed by Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Commissioner 1 in the commission on behalf of the PSC Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, who is on leave.

Below is the Profile of DIG Egbunike, Abba Kyari’s Nemesis

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joseph Egbunike who hails from Onitsha in Anambra State, is a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He holds a B.sc (Hons) Accounting, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB Hons.), B.L. and, according to a report by inlandtown.com, a Masters in International Law and Diplomacy (MILD) and PhD in Criminology.

“He has bagged about 33 years experience in Nigeria Police Force and currently serves as Deputy inspector general of police

Joseph had a stint at the Group Accounts Division at the NNPC Headquarters, Falomo as Account Bills Officer, during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Professionally, he is a member of the following bodies: International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP); Association of National Accountant of Nigeria (ANAN); Nigeria Bar Association (NBA); Member, Institute of Cost Management (ICM); Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM); and Member, Chartered Institute of Fraud Examiners. Joseph is an astute financial manager and an apostle of good corporate governance. He is happily married and blessed with children.”