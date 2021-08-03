Rivers APC hit by fresh injunction as Amaechi, Abe loyalists resume fight

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Less than 72 hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State concluded what some of the members described as successful congress to elect ward executives, the party has been hit with a court injunction.

The injunction, in which the Rivers chapter of APC was directed to maintain status quo in terms of its leadership in the state was granted by the court barely 24 hours after a vocal supporter and member of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi camp of the party in the state, Chizi Enyi, alleged that the congresses were bedeviled with irregularities.

The other faction of the party led by Senator Magnus Abe had also clearly distanced itself from the Congress.

Members of the faction had complained that they were shut out of process, alleging that the State Secretariat of APC under the control of the Amaechi faction refused to allow them to buy nomination forms to contest for positions in the ward congresses.

Abe had also appealed to his supporters to remain calm over their inability to collect forms meant for the party’s Ward Congress.

Addressing his loyalists at an extraordinary Stakeholders Meeting held in Port Harcourt, Senator Abe told his supporters not to join issues with anyone as he will petition the National Caretaker Committee over their exclusion from the exercise.

The former APC Governorship aspirant also told his supporters not be bothered about the congress, insisting that while the action of the rival faction were provocative, they should allow peace to reign in the party.

Abe went further to express his confidence on the National Caretaker Committee of the party to address the irregularities and ensure that all party members in the state are fairly treated.

But a representative from the national Secretariat, and head of the Team for sale of forms, Amina Gamawa, dismissed allegations by Abe’s supporters.

She said the for five days she had been at State Secretariat waiting and asking Senator Abe to inform his supporters to come and collect forms with the original receipt as evidence of payment.

But she said when they came they presented “photocopies against a clear directives from the national Secretariat to only accept original copies.”

In what seem a worsening of the controversies, our correspondent sighted an injunction from a Port Harcourt High Court on Monday night, directing the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Isaac Ogbogbula, to maintain status quo pending hearing and determination of motion on notice of interlocutory injunction.

It has not been expressly verified whether Court injunction was directed at Senator Magnus Abe’s camp.

Those behind the court injunction would be unveiled on Thursday, August 5, fixed by the court to entertain arguments on the motion for interlocutory injunction.

However, posts by the pro-Abe camp in the social media platforms showed that they are comfortable with latest court injunction against the party.

Spokesman of the party, Ogbonna Nwuke, a former lawmaker who represented Etche-Omuma federal constituency had earlier alleged that Senator Abe’s camp was shopping for a court injunction against the party last week.

At the time of filing this report, the Isaac Ogbobula which is aligned to led Caretaker Committee has not reacted to the court injunction or given their interpretation of maintaining status quo.