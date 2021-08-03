Strike: Our doors, open to dialogue on contending issues- Doctors

Strike: Our doors, open to dialogue on contending issues- Doctors

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 8:31 am


Resident doctors

Resident doctors

By Oluwabukola Akanni

Dr Temitope Hussein, President, Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (ARD), says doors of the association are open to dialogue on all contending issues that forced members to embark on nationwide strike.

Hussein made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday, while highlighting some of the demands of the doctors.

He said: “The doors of the association are open to dialogue on all contending issues.

“I urged Nigerians to see reasons with the association and prevail on the governments to attend to our demands.”

NAN Correspondent, who monitored the strike at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Monday reports that members of ARD in the hospital joined their counterparts to embark on indefinite strike called by the national body.

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had on Saturday announced its decision to embark on an indefinite strike following its National Executive Council meeting.

The association cited the inability of the Federal Government to implement the agreements it entered with it, 113 days after it suspended the previous strike.

A NAN check at the hospital revealed that the doctors stayed away from their respective duty posts at the hospital, while other activities continued uninterrupted.

At the Lounge of the Resident Doctors within the hospital, the premises was deserted as only Hussein and few principal officers, were on ground to monitor members’ compliance with the action.

Hussein said the Federal and State Governments were not showing enough concern to the plights of the doctors in ensuring qualitative healthcare delivery in the country.

He said that several measures had been adopted by the leadership of the association to avoid the nationwide strike.

The president of the association said that those saddled with the responsibility by the government had been foot dragging on the matter.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ese Brume: wins Nigeria's first medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics 9 mins ago

    Olympics: Brume excited at winning first medal, thanks Nigerians
    UBTH newly established ultramodern Brachytherapy suite. 29 mins ago

    UBTH establishes Brachytherapy Suite for cervical cancer treatment
    BBNaija Shine Ya' Eye: the five housemate nominated for eviction 41 mins ago

    BBNaija: Why Beatrice, Niyi, Whitemoney, Yerins, Yousef were nominated for eviction, their chances
    COVID-19 cases surge in Nigeria again 57 mins ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 11 deaths, 444 new cases in 24 hours
    Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State: 1 hour ago

    Plateau Killings: 17 dead, 85 buildings burnt – Police Commissioner
    Timber market on fire in Port Harcourt 11 hours ago

    Traders lament loses as fire guts timber market in Port Harcourt
    Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu 11 hours ago

    COVID-19: Lagos records 6 deaths daily in one week
    11 hours ago

    NNPC Records Petroleum Product Sale of ₦234.63bn in March