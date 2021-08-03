Tokyo Olympics: FG to reward gold medalists with $15, 000

By Muhyideen Jimoh

The Federal Government has announced a reward of 15, 000 dollars, 10,000 dollars, 7,500 dollars for gold, silver and bronze medalists at the Tokyo Olympics.

Simon Ebohdjaiye, Director, Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD), Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development said this on Tuesday in Tokyo.

Ebohdjaiye made the announcement shortly after wrestler Blessing Oborodudu won Team Nigeria’s second medal at the Games.

He said the reward was an upward review from the initial amount announced due to the dedication of the athletes.

“Gold medallist will now be rewarded with 15,000 dollars, while silver and bronze medal winners will each get 10,000 dollars and 7,500 dollars respectively.

“The earlier award is 5,000 dollars for gold, 3,000 dollars for silver and 2,000 dollars for bronze,” he said.

The Director said the gesture was to drive home the point that the Federal Government would always reward superlative performance.

Blessing Oborodudu made history as the first Nigerian wrestler to win an Olympic medal courtesy of the silver medal she won in the women’s 68kg freestyle and will now get 10,000 dollars for her efforts.

Long jumper, Ese Brume, who won Nigeria’s first medal at the Games with a bronze will get 7,500 dollars.

Her medal is the first won in track and field since 2008 at the Beijing Olympics where Blessing Okagbare and the women’s 4x100m relay team won a silver medal each.

NAN reports that there are still three Nigerians left in the Wrestling event led by world number one in her category Odunayo Adekuruoye.

Also within the medal range is Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who will be competing in the men’s Shot Put final on Thursday