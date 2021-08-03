UBTH establishes Brachytherapy Suite for cervical cancer treatment

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), has attained another milestone in the treatment of cervical cancer, with the commencement of operation in its newly established ultramodern Brachytherapy suite.

Brachytherapy, otherwise known as internal radiotherapy, is a type of radiation therapy used for the treatment of cancer.

The procedure places radioactive sources inside the patient to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors, and allows the doctor to use a higher total dose of radiation to treat a smaller area in less time.

With this development, cervical cancer patients can hope for improved and faster treatment in the Radiation and Clinical Oncology Department of the Hospital.

This cheering news was contained in a statement on Monday, by the Head of Public Relations Unit of UBTH, Barr. Joshua Uwaila.

The statement noted that the development is part of the concerted effort of the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Darlington Obaseki and his Management team, to make UBTH a centre of excellence in Oncology care.

“This is sequel to the installation of the Cobalt 60 high dose rate Brachytherapy machine and successful training of personnel to man the Unit.

“UBTH is now the second Hospital, public or private, in Nigeria (after University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan), to offer Brachytherapy services using the Cobalt 60 high dose rate machine for the treatment of gynecological malignancies such as Cervix, Endometrial and Vagina Cancers.

“By this feat, UBTH now occupies a pride of place in Nigeria Oncology space,” the statement said.