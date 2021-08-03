Wike’s job on the line as 7 members of PDP NWC quit

Wike’s job on the line as 7 members of PDP NWC quit

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 6:55 pm


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

Simmering tension over the continued stay in office of Uche Secondus led National Working Committee of Nigeria’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party seem to be gradually boiling to the top with the resignation of seven members of the body on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that members of the NWC who resigned include the deputy national financial secretary, the deputy legal adviser, the deputy national auditor, the deputy national publicity secretary, the deputy women leader and the deputy organising secretary.

The officials did not give any reason for their resignation, but some reports say they cited lack of pleasant working environment.

PDP’s National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), confirmed the resignations.

But he said those who resigned were deputies not the substantial heads of the departments.

He declined to give further details.

But it was gathered that the crisis may be due to the bid by a group within the party led by Governor Nyesom Wike to oust the Secondus led NWC of the party.

There are fears that Secondus may be forced out of office in the next few days as PDP prepares for the 2023 general election.

 

