2023: Jerry Useni inauguates exco for North Central Peoples’ Forum

2023: Jerry Useni inauguates exco for North Central Peoples’ Forum

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 2:10 pm


General Useni: Inauguates Excos for North Central Peoples' Forum

In preparation for 2023 General Elections, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Timbut Useni (rtd), on Wednesday, inaugurated members of the National Working Committee of the North Central Peoples’ Forum (NCPF).

The event was held at the Forum’s Secretariat at Wuse Zone 4, in Abuja.

NCPF was conceived to pursue and accommodate a gamut of developmental interests across the six states of the north central geopolitical zone, plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new NCPF officials who took the oath of allegiance at the inauguration ceremony include Arc. Gabriel Y. Aduku, the National Chairman; Alh. Abdullahi Oji, Deputy Chairman; Khaleel Bolaji, Secretary General; and Rt. Hon. Audu Sule, Publicity Secretary, among others.

Gen. Useni, in his address, said those appointed as National Executive Committee (NEC) members of NCPF should consider themselves as the voice and true representatives of their individual states, and people.

He urged them to bury their individual, political, religious and ethnic differences and unite and cooperate with each other for the development and progress of their people.

Arc. Aduku, while delivering his acceptance speech, noted that even with the abundant natural and human resources domiciled in all States within the zone and her comparative advantage in agriculture and agro-allied produces and ventures, the North Central still continues to be bedevilled by security and developmental challenges of unprecedented dimensions.

He however, assured that the emergence of their Forum has rekindled the hitherto lost hope and with its determined zest to confront the menace of widespread insecurity, marginalization, outright neglect, massive poverty and underdevelopment, resource under-utilization and progressive diminution of the zone, by engaging concerned stakeholders, light is sure to be seen at the end of the tunnel.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State 1 hour ago

    Gunmen kill 25 in four Kaduna communities
    1 hour ago

    Helping to Hush the Cops
    First from right: Lady K and other arrested associates of Sunday Igboho 3 hours ago

    DSS: Why we want to keep Lady K, 3 other Igboho’s associates in custody
    Sunday Igboho: Sunday Igboho: Court stops DSS, AGF from arresting, harassing and intimidating him 3 hours ago

    Court stops DSS, AGF from arresting, harassing, intimidating Igboho
    Edo First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, flanked by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu and his wife Maryann Shaibu, speaking to journalists at the court premises 4 hours ago

    Edo to set up Sexual Assault Referral Centres across 18 LGAs
    Sunday Igboho: Court restrains DSS, other security operatives from arresting him 4 hours ago

    Just in: Court stops DSS, other security operatives from arresting Igboho
    Igboho's aides arrested by DSS: DSS brought them to court on Wednesday 4 hours ago

    Just in: DSS opposes bail for 4 out of 12 detained Igboho’s aides
    Afghan security forces: killed Taliban militants involved in the attack 5 hours ago

    8 dead, 20 wounded in attack on home of Afghan defence minister