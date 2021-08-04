8 dead, 20 wounded in attack on home of Afghan defence minister

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 11:05 am


Afghan security forces: killed Taliban militants involved in the attack

At least eight people died in an attack targeting the Kabul home of Afghanistan’s acting defence minister, Bismillah Mohammadi, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

At least another 20 people were wounded when an explosives-packed vehicle was detonated near the home of the minister in the city’s Shirpur area late on Tuesday.

The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for THE attacks on the house of of the  Minister the TOLO News broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

An eyewitness told Sputnik that a car was blown up near the minister’s house, after which several armed people entered the premises.

Mohammadi said that he and his family members were not harmed during the incident.

The attack ended about five hours later, after members of the security forces killed all the attackers, Interior Ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanekzai said.

Casualty figures were subject to slight changes as investigative teams were still working at the site, Stanekzai added.

Hours after the attack, the Mohammadi, posted a video on social media saying his home was targeted by terrorists, but that he is safe with his family.

“Unfortunately, a number of my bodyguards were wounded,” he added.

The incident in central Kabul came after a period of relative calm.

Both Taliban and Islamic State militants were active in Afghanistan and have been carrying out major attacks in the war-torn country in the past.

