Asaba monarch takes over markets, others from LG over withheld stipend

By Jethro Ibileke

The Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien, has announced the taking over of some key sources of revenue for Oshimili South Local Government Council of Delta State, over the continued withholding of his entitlements.

Besides, the Monarch, last weekend severed all economic, social and political ties with the Council.

The economic structures which Obi Edozien announced the immediate repossession include the popular Ogbeogonogo Modern Market, the Oshimili Arcade and other sources of revenue to the Council.

It would be recalled that the Council had suspended the 5 percent stipend due the Monarch since 2019.

Following the failure of the recently sworn-in Council Chairman, Kelvin Ezenyili, to restore his entitlements, the Monarch added that Asaba indigenes shall henceforth take over the duties assigned to the Council.

When contacted on phone for reaction, the Council Chairman of the Council, Kelvin Ezenyili, said the Asaba has no power to take over the markets and other economic structures.

Ezenyili who spoke for the first time since the Monarch took the drastic decisions, queried the source of the power of the Monarch to take over the economic structures.

“They don’t have the right to take over the market, with what law? It is not even possible for the Federal Government to do because they have to pass through a lot of processes.

“However, we are still consulting, and we have not held meeting as a council over the issue. They met before they took the resolution, we will also meet and come up with our decisions.

“Like you know, the issue of non-remittance of the 5 percent predates my administration because I came on board in March this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has promised to intervene with a view to resolving the impasse between the royal father and the Council.

Okowa who spoke at the 97th birthday and 30th coronation anniversary of the Asaba king, noted that it would not be in the interest of the Council and the Monarch to be at loggerheads.

According to Okowa, “No matter the issues at the moment, we are going to find a peaceful way of resolving the issues between the Asaba community and the local government council.

“It will not be in the best interest of the Council neither will it be in the best interest of the community that both will be at loggerheads.

“So, I am going to step into it and it is my prayer and hope that we will quickly settle all the issues. I plead with you His Royal Majesty to give us a little time to resolve the issues,” the Governor added.