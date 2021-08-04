At last, DSS produces 12 detained aides of Igboho in court
Wednesday, August 4, 2021 10:41 am
Igboho’s aides arrested by DSS: DSS brought them to court on Wednesday
By Taiye Agbaje
At last, Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS), produced the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, before a Federal High Court, Abuja in compliance with its earlier order on Wednesday.
The aides were arrested when operatives of the secret police raided the Ibadan, Oyo State home of Igboho now detained in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.
The DSS has kept the arrested in custody until Justice Obiora Egwuatu, on July 23, ordered the security agency to bring the detainees to court.
This followed an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the 12 applicants, Pelumi Olahengbesi, seeking for their fundamental rights enforcement.
Despite court order, the DSS had, on one occasion, failed to produce any of the detainees in court.
NAN reports that in the last adjourned date, only eight out of the 12 suspects were brought to the court.
But the DSS brought all the 12 detainees to court on Wednesday and it is expected that it will tell the court to why they should not be released on bail as demanded by their lawyer.
