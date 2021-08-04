At last, DSS produces 12 detained aides of Igboho in court

By Taiye Agbaje

At last, Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS), produced the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, before a Federal High Court, Abuja in compliance with its earlier order on Wednesday.

The aides were arrested when operatives of the secret police raided the Ibadan, Oyo State home of Igboho now detained in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.



The DSS has kept the arrested in custody until Justice Obiora Egwuatu, on July 23, ordered the security agency to bring the detainees to court.

This followed an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the 12 applicants, Pelumi Olahengbesi, seeking for their fundamental rights enforcement.