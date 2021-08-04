Crisis in Rivers APC: Amaechi loyalist, Finebone, slams Magnus Abe

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

Former spokesman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers, Chris Finebone, has accused Senator Magnus Abe of plotting to sabotage efforts to rebuild the party in the state using the courts.

Finebone, an ally of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi spoke in an interview with Notable Outcome, a Port Harcourt based local tabloid.

He accused Abe who has been in a running battle with the Minister over the control of Rivers chapter of APC of planning to become the governor of Rivers State by force by arm twisting other party members.

Finebone spoke against the background of recent injunction obtained by persons suspected to be ally of Abe against last Saturday’s ward congress of APC in Rivers.

“There is no question that Magnus Abe is at his old game again. But like he has failed before, he will fail even more this time.

“He is using the Court of Rivers State to arm twist the party to save his face by allocating slots to him. Read my lips: that is not gonna happen.

“Senator Magnus Abe and those with him will have to contest for every position they desire. If they win, they win and if they fail, they fail. Not even our leader can persuade us to allocate half a slot to Abe.

“He cannot be telling the world that he is pursuing internal democracy in APC on one hand, and when the opportunity of congresses avail themselves for him to actualise his supposed pursuit, he will turn around to demand sharing of positions. It’s not going to happen!

“Abe has demonstrated extreme wickedness and he will be served with the same chalice.

“We are watching the national leadership of the Party. Abe thinks that, using Ikwerre persons only in his latest Court matter, will divert attention from him and save him from sanctions.

“But he forgets that available visual evidence where he instructed their group not to revalidate, and also directed their people to boycott last Saturday’s congresses, are sufficient to earn him sanctions by the Party.

“His name and that of his boys need not be on the court process before he can be sanctioned. Openly defying lawful party directives is enough offence. He shouldn’t worry. His hearts desire is to be Governor of Rivers State by fire, by force. We shall meet him at Philipi”, the Opobo born politician vowed.