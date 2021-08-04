Family announces burial date for Rachel Oniga

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 11:40 pm


By Taiye Olayemi

The family of late  Nollywood Actress, Rachel Oniga has fixed Aug. 26th and 27th, 2021 for her burial, the deceased son, Mr Tunji Oniga has said.

Oniga made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Oniga said that the wake keep would hold Aug. 26 at her residence in Magodo, Lagos State, while she would laid to rest on Aug. 27 at a cemetery yet to be disclosed by the family.
He said the death of his mum was shocking to many, because she cared about people’s wellbeing.
” My mother’s death is shocking to me, in fact, I don’t believe she is dead. When I see her phone rings and she is not there to take the call, the reality will be dawn on me.
” She was a philanthropist, who is always bothered about the needs of others,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oniga died after battling with heart related ailment on July 30, aged 64.
She was born on May 23, 1957 in Ebute Metta, Lagos State. She started her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.
Oniga worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant company before her first movie titled: “Onome” and her debut Yoruba movie was, “Owo Blow”
Over the years, Oniga featured in notable Nigerian films such as “Sango”, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super Story.

