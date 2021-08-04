How we employed 6,134 youths in 1 year – Oyo Govt

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 12:23 am


Governor Seyi Makinde

By Ibrahim AbdulAzeez

Oyo State Government says it has gainfully employed 6,134 people into the state workforce within the last one year.

The State Governor, Seyi Makinde, made this known on Tuesday in Saki, during the community and stakeholders Town Hall meeting.

Makinde said that the state had injected into its workforce five thousand new teachers; 600 Education Officers and 534 medical and healthcare workers to increase efficiency in government service delivery.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Mr Rauf Olaniyan, said the recruitment were based on the drive to gainfully engage and employ the youth population while reducing the unemployment numbers.

“As at the half of the year budget evaluation, the budget performance stands at 60 per cent, while the target stands at enhancing it up to 75 per cent before the year ends based on improved revenue performance,” he said.

Makinde said that the administration would prioritise based on the most pressing needs, while considering other requests in the next year budget.

The governor highlighted that his administration had started various projects at various completion stages in the Oke-Ogun zone.

According to him, the projects include: reconstruction of Saki Township Road, reconstruction of Saki-Ogboro-Igboho Road to mention among others.

In her remarks, Mrs Foluke Adebiyi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, said that in spite of paucity of funds, the state was accommodating all the people’s needs.

She, however, said that these needs were being attended to in order of priority.

