Just in: Court stops DSS, other security operatives from arresting Igboho

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 11:52 am


A High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies from arresting, detaining, molesting or killing Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The Court presided over by Justice Ladiran Akintola granted the request while ruling on a suit filed by Igboho’s counsel, Chief Yomi Aliyu, SAN.

Justice Akintola, howeve,r ordered that all parties in the suit must be served all the processes before the next adjourned date of August 18 for hearing of the originating motion.

