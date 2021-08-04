Just in: DSS opposes bail for 4 out of 12 detained Igboho’s aides

However through he did not oppose the application for bail for eight others, the lawyer to the DSS asked the court to allow the secret police to continue to keep four of them in custody.



The four applicants whom the service wants to keep for further investigation are; Amudat Babatunde (AKA Lady K), Okoyemi Tajudeen, Abideen Shittu and Jamiu Oyetunji.

The service claimed that “investigation so far revealed high level of complicity on their parts”.

Awo told the court that it will not be in the interest of Justice and National Interest to release the four on bail. He added that they may jump bail and not make themselves available for further investigation or possible prosecution.

Awo added Igboho had ran out of the country after he was declared wanted and was currently standing trial in Benin Republic.

But Olajengbesi, argued that it took the intervention of the Court for him to meet with the applicants and it would amount to an affront on the nation’s Constitution and an infringement of fundamental rights of the applicants for the DSS to continue to keep them in custody.

He further argued that investigation cannot be indefinite, adding that the DSS does not need 34 days to investigate a case of alleged firearms.

“We pray the court to admit all of them to bail unconditionally”, olajengbesi submitted.