Just in: DSS opposes bail for 4 out of 12 detained Igboho’s aides

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 11:28 am
The four applicants whom the service wants to keep for further investigation are; Amudat Babatunde (AKA Lady K), Okoyemi Tajudeen, Abideen Shittu and Jamiu Oyetunji.
The service claimed that “investigation so far revealed high level of complicity on their parts”.
Awo told the court that it will not be in the interest of Justice and National Interest to release the four on bail. He added that they may jump bail and not make themselves available for further investigation or possible prosecution.
Awo added Igboho had ran out of the country after he was declared wanted and was currently standing trial in Benin Republic.
But Olajengbesi, argued that it took the intervention of the Court for him to meet with the applicants and it would amount to an affront on the nation’s Constitution and an infringement of fundamental rights of the applicants for the DSS to continue to keep them in custody.
He further argued that investigation cannot be indefinite, adding that the DSS does not need 34 days to investigate a case of alleged firearms.
“We pray the court to admit all of them to bail unconditionally”, olajengbesi submitted.
The fresh order followed the refusal of the security agency to make them available for bail consideration as ordered by the court on July 23, 2021.Justice Obiora Egwuatu issued the fresh order following an appeal by DSS counsel, Idowu Awo, that the agency is given another time to comply with the order.
They are Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, and Ayobami Donald.
Others are Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelimi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday, while the two respondents in the matter are DG, DSS and the DSS.
The alleged offenses of the applicants, according to the DSS, include; arms stock pilling and other crimes.
The DSS claimed that when it raided the house of Igboho it recovered 7 AK 47 riffles, 3 pump action guns, 221 live ammunition, I jackknife and 19 walkie talkies.
