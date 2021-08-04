Kogi PDP not dead – Spokesperson

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has described as paranoic and unfortunate, a statement credited to Mr Wemi Jones, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, in which he launched an attack on the party.

Jones had during the All Progressives Congress, APC ward Congress in Kabba-Bunu Local Government claimed Nigerians have rejected the opposition PDP and that the party was dead and buried in Kogi State.

But in a reaction, Prince Bode Ogunmola, PDP State Publicity Secretary said the Commissioner was engaging in a disillusioned shadow boxing and urged Nigerians to ignore him and his provocative claims.

“We are not in a hurry to join issues with Mr Jones. Perhaps, he is yet to come to terms with the bloody nose the PDP gave him during his failed bid for the House of Representatives in 2019. The PDP is hale hearty and ready to repeat the 2019 feat.

“After more than six years in the wilderness of dashed hopes, Nigerians are better informed. They now know the meaning of cluelessness, insecurity, hunger and misery more than ever before. Mr Jones’ views may be that of a Commissioner. Certainly, not that of an average Nigerian on the street.

“It is confounding how people like Mr Jones still find a voice in the face of suffering and underdevelopment his party has inflicted, especially on the Kogi People. Just last week, the PDP still welcome decampees from the APC in Kabba-Bunu and other places across the state. Jones and his fellow travelers may have reasons to be worried about this. But not enough reasons to justify calling a spade by another name.

“Only a free and fair election can determine which party is dead and buried. Nigerians are hungary for that, come 2023. For now, we urge Jones and his cohorts to face the task of governance.”