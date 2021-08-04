Ohanaeze hails Army over operations in Southeast

Ohanaeze hails Army over operations in Southeast

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 5:31 pm


President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Prof. George Obiozor, presents a plaque to the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, visited him in his office in Enugu on Wednesday

President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Prof. George Obiozor, presents a plaque to the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who visited him in his office in Enugu on Wednesday

By Stanley Nwanosike

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has commended the Nigerian Army for its sacrifice in restoring security and peace in the South-East and nation at large.

The President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Prof. George Obiozor, made the commendation on Wednesday, when the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, visited him in his office in Enugu.

Obiozor, who expressed delight over the GOC’s visit to the Ohaneze House, said “without peace, nations cannot progress.

“And without the Armed Forces, we will have more problems. They are the pillars of Nigeria’s unity.”

The Ohanaeze leader also described the Nigerian Army as one of the best in Africa.

He urged the various armed forces to sustain their efforts toward ensuring peace and security across the country.

Responding, Lagbaja described Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a key stakeholder in managing the affairs within the division’s core Area of Responsibility (AOR).

The GOC said, “Nigerian Army is an instrument of the state that helps to ensure peace, security and stable economic activities.”

He said the army chose to partner all stakeholders to achieve its mandate.

He commended the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo for advising against the threat by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra to use force to enforce its planned weekly sit-at-home order in the zone.

Lagbaja assured the residents of the zone of adequate security, saying the division would not tolerate any acts that would threaten the prevailing peace in the area. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    DCP Abba Kyari: Suspended by the Police Service Commission 21 mins ago

    Alleged Bribery: Group consults 3 U.S based law firms to defend Kyari
    22 mins ago

    Tinubu Hale and Hearty, Says Sanwo-Olu
    44 mins ago

    1.7Billion debt: Sterling Bank drags M V Igbunu Vessel to court
    First from right: Lady K and other arrested associates of Sunday Igboho 49 mins ago

    Court dismisses objection by DSS, grants Lady K, other Igboho’s associates bail
    1 hour ago

    Justice Nwosu-Iheme: A Daniel Has Come to Judgment
    New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo 1 hour ago

    Sex Scandal: Biden asks Andrew Cuomo to resign as New York Governor
    Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State 3 hours ago

    Gunmen kill 25 in four Kaduna communities
    3 hours ago

    Helping to Hush the Cops