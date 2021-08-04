Omotola/Omo Sexy: A seductive brand

Sylvester Asoya

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is not just an attractive and confident actress; she is also popular, gregarious and full of life. That is why she is considered sexy by many, including members of her immediate family and friends who make up her huge fan base. Omotola is also expressive. Her instagram handle, @realomosexy, says a lot about her popularity, generosity, followers, her interesting thoughts and why she is truly an exciting actress.

Outside acting where she has already made a name for herself, the actress is also closely associated with modeling, singing, activism and philanthropy. Her fascinating career story began in 1995 with her dramatic entry into the Nigerian movie industry. Of course, there are many turning points in Omotola Jalade-Ekende’s super life and career paths but 1995 remains a decisive year of noteworthy creative endeavor, influence, reckoning and visibility. That year, she took on Nollywood, faced all the odds, carved a niche for herself and started a journey of purpose in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Today, Omotala has appeared in over 200 movies with diverse roles, locations, settings, themes, directors and producers. No doubt, this diversity on set, also radically affects her thinking and understanding of issues of politics and economics in a secular country like Nigeria where truth is always the first victim. Before now, she had maintained a very active presence on both the social and traditional media, speaking her mind and supporting the agenda for a better society. But her fans and other Nigerians have not heard from her lately. That is the big question and the answer is still blowing in the wind.

But Omotola has had a remarkable experience in her chosen field of work. She is also clearly one of the luckiest actresses in Nolywood at the moment. With an amazing family headed by her spouse, Mathew, a pilot; adorable children, a great career, attention from some of those who matter, the fact that she can afford just anything that catches her eye and a future that looks bright, it is obvious that nearly all her prayers have been answered by the Almighty.

In spite of her achievements, it appears this actress is not resting on her oars yet. She is still working and moving gradually but surely to her intended destination, and it is obviously beyond acting, modelling and entertainment. With her achievements so far, Omotola knows that a great future awaits. With awards from different places, the launch of a promising music career and the fact that she is already living the good life, nothing matters very much again.

Since 2013 when she was honored by Time Magazine in a list of 100 influential people in the world, including Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton and Beyonce, life has continued on the upward swing. Her personal achievements have also attracted a National Honor and she is grateful and ready to keep doing her best.

This actress who caused a stir with her wedding on board an aircraft flying from Lagos to Benin with close family and friends in 2001 still has the capacity to surprise. When the next wonderment in the skies will come is not certain but surely, Nigerians are waiting.

This article was first published in alice, the in-flight magazine of Air Peace.