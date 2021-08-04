Pandemonium at Ambrose Ali varsity over SUG election

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

There was a pandemonium at the main gate of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, on Wednesday, following disruption of Student Union Government, SUG election.

The incident which occurred between 9.30 and 11.30 am, resulted in heavy traffic gridlock on the busy Benin-Auchi highway.

It was gathered that the problem was orchestrated by the camps of two yet to be identified front line candidates of the SUG election.

An eyewitness who did not want to be named, told our correspondent that trouble started when the warring camps blocked the both the entry and exit gates of the University.

“The mayhem, fracas, bedlam happened at the school gate when unruly students blocked the sole entrance/exit both for pedestrians and vehicles, resulting in heavy traffic hold up on the ever busy Benin to Auchi highway.

“FRSC, NCDC and NPF could not open the girdlock from two hours (09:30 to 11:30am) today.

“The recent Edo College type of bully and sadistic torture happened around the school gate arena orchestrated by the camps of the two frontline SUG candidates.

“Entreaties from Barr Benson Peters Ojelairo (Dean of Students) and Mr Eddy Ehiakhamen (Act. Registrar), for the students to open the school gate fell on deaf ears. Quite an unfortunate and unpleasant experience today,” the source wrote.

Another anonymous source added that “the election was stopped over what the University Management called ‘attempted interruption’, without disclosing the nature of the interruption.

Yet, another unverified source Alleged that “the protest was aimed at blocking the chances of one of the Presidential candidates, who they claimed was leading from winning. They said this candidate is of the college of Medical Sciences.

“They also alleged that the Dean of Students Affairs was backing a candidate who was clearly losing by a wide margin at the time the mayhem erupted.”

It was gathered that the ugly incident resulted in the cancellation of all planned meetings/engagements of the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Osarhieme Benson Osadolor, to enable him attend to urgent matters.

Meanwhile, the management 9f the University has suspended the Student Union Government election forthwith.

The management in a statement by Edward Aihevba (Deputy Registrar, Information/Public Relations Officer), said the action was taken to avoid the breakdown of law and order within the campus.

“The University Management has directed that the on-going students Union elections, holding today 4th August, 2021, be discontinued forthwith.

“All students are advised to go about their normal duties and prepare for their examination as they await further directives.

“The University Management is already investigating the circumstances that led to the attempted interruption of the election that commenced at 8.00am today 4th August, 2021,” the statement said.