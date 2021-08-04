PDP governors speak on resignation of 7 NWC members

PDP governors speak on resignation of 7 NWC members

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 12:17 am


Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (fifth from the left) and his colleagues during Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum meeting in Ibadan Oyo State on Monday.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum meeting in Ibadan Oyo State

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has appealed to members and stakeholders of the party to remain calm over Tuesday resignation of seven national deputy officers of the party.

The forum made the call in a statement issued by its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, in Abuja.

Tambuwal urged all aggrieved members of the party to hold their peace for the party, as efforts were ongoing by members to intervene on the matter.

He said that the forum received with regrets and sadness the recent rumblings in the PDP.

“The Governors hereby call on all members of the party and indeed all stakeholders to remain calm in the face of the developments.

“We plead with all aggrieved persons and those with the interest of the PDP at heart to keep their gun powder dry.

“Efforts are being made in consultation with members of the PDP Board of Trustees and other stakeholders to resolve all contending issues.”

Tambuwal added that to that end, thePDP governors’ forum had scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the affairs of the party and the way forward.

He said that the PDP as the only remaining hope of the nation for good governance must show an example to Nigerians and also take advantage of the current disarray in the APC.

Seven deputy national officers of the party on Tuesday resigned their positions as members of the National Working Committee.

The seven national officers are Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi; Deputy National Legal Adviser, Ahmed Bello; Deputy National Women Leader, Umoru Hadizat; Deputy National Auditor Divine Amina Arong; Deputy National Organizing Secretary, Hassan Yakubu; and Deputy National Financial Secretary, Irona Alphonsus.

The officers cited the incompetence of the party National Chairman, Uche Secondus in managing the affairs of the party.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ms Patience Komone and her alleged 17-year-old killer, Onoriode Simon Akpoavirhi. 1 hour ago

    Remains of missing Delta woman recovered – How she was murdered by 17-year-old boy
    Governor Seyi Makinde 2 hours ago

    How we employed 6,134 youths in 1 year – Oyo Govt
    2 hours ago

    RCCG 2021 Convention opens in Children’s World
    Koo 2 hours ago

    Indian firm launches microblogging app in Nigeria
    Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman 3 hours ago

    Former PDP NWC members explain why they resigned
    Cholera patients at an hospital ward in Nigeria 3 hours ago

    Gastroenteritis: Sokoto records 23 deaths
    Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan,Head of Service 3 hours ago

    Buhari approves deployment of 9 Perm Secs
    Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman 7 hours ago

    Secondus’ job on the line as 7 members of PDP NWC quit