Tinubu Hale and Hearty, Says Sanwo-Olu

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 5:40 pm


Governor Sanwo-Olu and Asiwaju Tinubuin London

•Governor: We Spoke on National Issues, APC during My Visit to London

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is hale and hearty.
Speaking to journalists at the Lagos House, Ikeja on his visit to APC National Leader in London, the United Kingdom on Tuesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that his meeting and the picture he took with Asiwaju Tinubu should dispel the rumours flying around that the APC leader was sick and hospitalised.

The social media was awash a few days ago that Asiwaju Tinubu was hospitalised and undergoing major surgery in Maryland, the United States over an undisclosed illness.
But Governor Sanwo-Olu while dispelling the rumours during an interview with journalists a few hours after his return from London said Tinubu is hale and hearty, adding that they both discussed happenings in APC, national issues and other matters during the visit to the APC National Leader.
“Yes, indeed, I am the one you saw in the picture that I took when I visited our leader in London just to dispel all of the rumours that were flying around that he was sick and hospitalised.
“You saw him (Tinubu). He is well, he is healthy and we conversed. We talked about what is happening in our party, what is happening in the nation and just to say to him that all is well.
“I went to see things for myself. It is just to put the mind and heart of people to rest that there is nothing for us to worry about,” the governor disclosed.
When asked when Asiwaju Tinubu would likely return to Nigeria, Governor Sanwo-Olu said only the APC leader will decide when he will return from his foreign trip.
“A man has discretion as to decide when to go out of the country and when to return. It is his call. Is he coming here to do Governor’s work? Can’t you see the picture we took together? Picture doesn’t lie,” he said.

