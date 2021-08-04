Young ladies protest high bride price in Rivers community

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Young ladies of Igbu-Akoh kingdom under the aegis of Ugbedhe Igbu Akoh Dynasty of Ahoada East local government area of Rivers State have expressed their displeasure over the exorbitant bride price usually imposed on suitors in the area.

The young who women expressed their displeasure about the high bride price during a visit to His Royal Highness, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi, the Eze Igbu -Akoh II noted that the practice has become a barrier to marriage for many of them.

Elizabeth Okeagu who led the women group informed the king that aside coming to congratulate him as their king and the right occupant of the reverend stool of the ancient Akoh people, they also decided to come to the palace make case that young ladies should be carried along in the scheme of things, especially on scholarships, grants, seminars, programmes etc. She passionately appealed to the king to wade into their plight as a lot of young girls who are due for marriage are unmarried, cohabitating illegally while some are out there on “credit marriages” occasioned by the exhorbitant cost of the marriage rites and processes in the kingdom.

Comrade Elizabeth Okeagu noted that in some cases prospective husbands run away after they are issued a list what to pay as a bride price.

She added that the high pride price has led to practices such as ‘higher purchase’ of ladies, ‘marriage on credit; as well as high rate of cohabiting.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of portrait to His Majesty.

In his response, the traditional ruler gave kudos to the executives of Ugbedhe Igbu Akoh Dynasty for their bold step of coming together in unity to advance the cause of the young women in the community. He also advised the excos to run an all inclusive government and carry everyone along without regard to the level of education and exposure, while warning them to avoid the temptation of allowing money and distrust tear them apart. On the issue of bride price reduction, the paramount ruler cum custodian of the culture and traditions of the Igbu Akoh people, the traditional ruler revealed that plans are already in top gear to drive that process to a logical conclusion. He added that his aim is to protect and develop Akoh Kingdom and not to make because there is little money in the traditional institution compared to politics where he made a huge mark and voluntarily left to serve his people. The Igbu Akoh first class traditional ruler assured the young ladies of the reduction of the bride price to facilitate marriage for young maidens.

He announced that his Council of Chiefs and traditional rulers will kick start the process of bride price reduction in his kingdom.

This, he noted will eliminate illegal cohabitation and woo prospective suitors from far and near to his kingdom as beautiful maidens abound.