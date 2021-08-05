Anambra governorship poll: APC chieftain excited by defections into party

Election

By Francis Onyeukwu

APC now has brighter chances to win Anambra’s Nov. 6 governorship election because some opposition parties bigwigs defected to its fold, Chief Dennis Ngene, a party chieftain says.

Ngene, former chairman, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka that APC supporters were emboldened by the calibre of those who defected to the party.

“Just on Wednesday, Sen. Joy Emordi, a Board of Trustees member of the PDP joined the APC alongside seven other members of the National Working Committee of her former party.

“Emordi’s defection is a big boost to APC in Anambra because we know her capacity and what she is capable of doing politically when it comes to elections,’’ he said.

Ngene who described Emordi as a “political Amazon’’, said the combined effect of her defection and the political strength of Andy Uba, the APC’s governorship candidate, had given APC more than 75 per cent hope in the election.

He said the 2021 governorship election would be a good opportunity for the state to end 16 years of lacklustre leadership of APGA in Anambra.

Ngene noted that the state had lost some much politically by playing what he called “lone political game’’ with APGA.

He said going by what states in the southeast had benefited from more than six years of APC rule at the federal level, Anambra would be properly positioned if it joined the league of APC-controlled states.

Ngene, a member of Sen. Andy Uba’s campaign organisation, hinted that the party was articulating novel political campaign programmes to win the election.

“Sen. Andy Uba is a good man and two-term senator of Anambra South senatorial district; his records speak volumes and his achievements will be highlighted alongside that of President Muhammadu Buhari during the campaigns.

“Another wonderful flavour is the perfect match our candidate made in the choice of Emeka Okafor as his running mate and this young man with interest in women and youth development will make APC’s outing hitch-free,’’ Ngene said.