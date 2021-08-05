Former Kano, Benue Milad, Brg.-Gen. Oneya dies at 73

Former Kano, Benue Milad, Brg.-Gen. Oneya dies at 73

Thursday, August 5, 2021 2:46 pm


Dominic Oneya: dies at 73

Dominic Oneya: dies at 73

By Jethro Ibileke
A former Military Administrator of Kano State, Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya is dead.
He died in the early hours of Thursday at his home in the Effurun GRA, in the Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.
Born in May 26, 1948, at Ehwerhe Quarter, Agbarho, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta, Oneya died at 73.
A close family source confirmed his demise to NIGER DELTA TODAY (NDT) Online.
The deceased served as Military Administrator of Kano State from August 1996 to August 1998, during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.
He later served as Administrator of Benue State from 1998-1999, during the transitional regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.
He handed over power to George Akume on 29 May, 1999, who was elected Executive Governor.
Oneya also served as President of the defunct Nigeria Football Federation (NFA), now Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    CORA 23 mins ago

    CORA set to hold Book Party
    Senator Mamora: Minister of state for health 46 mins ago

    FG directs house officers not to join NARD nationwide strike
    APC: 2 hours ago

    Anambra governorship poll: APC chieftain excited by defections into party
    2 hours ago

    Sanitary Care Packs For 1,500 Female Students In Lagos
    Remains of victims of Boko Haram attack in Borno 5 hours ago

    Jihadists uproot 10m Nigerian Christians, kill 43,000 others in 12 years – Intersociety
    Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, the Emir of Katsina 5 hours ago

    Katsina bans open grazing
    FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi: approves redeployment of senior officers 5 hours ago

    FRSC Board promotes 445 officers
    DCP Abba Kyari: Suspended by the Police Service Commission 6 hours ago

    Igboho, Abba Kyari: Former CJN explains judicial process for extradition