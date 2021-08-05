Former Kano, Benue Milad, Brg.-Gen. Oneya dies at 73

By Jethro Ibileke

A former Military Administrator of Kano State, Brigadier-General Dominic Obukadata Oneya is dead.

He died in the early hours of Thursday at his home in the Effurun GRA, in the Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Born in May 26, 1948, at Ehwerhe Quarter, Agbarho, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta, Oneya died at 73.

A close family source confirmed his demise to NIGER DELTA TODAY (NDT) Online.

The deceased served as Military Administrator of Kano State from August 1996 to August 1998, during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.

He later served as Administrator of Benue State from 1998-1999, during the transitional regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

He handed over power to George Akume on 29 May, 1999, who was elected Executive Governor.

Oneya also served as President of the defunct Nigeria Football Federation (NFA), now Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).