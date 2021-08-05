Katsina bans open grazing

Thursday, August 5, 2021 10:07 am


Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, the Emir of Katsina

Richard Elesho

Few months after Governors of 17 southern states took a stand against open grazing, the bug has caught on in other parts of the country. The latest convert to the initiative is the Katsina Emirate Council.

The council has outlawed open grazing in Katsina metropolis and environs. This was reported on Wednesday by the state media.

The report was credited to Wakilin Kudin Katsina, Alhaji Abdu Iliyasu, who explained further that the enforcement is with immediate effect, specifically from Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

He also said that machinery towards its implementation has been put in place.

However, the Nigeria Tribune reports that the spokesman for the Katsina Emirate Council, Mallam Iro Bindawa said he could not comment because he’s out of the town, saying he will comment on his return.

It would be recalled that Governor Aminu Masari had recently revealed that President Muhammad Buhari had approved N6.25 billion for the state for the ranch project.

The governor made the revelation during the commissioning of the Zobe Regional water scheme in the Safana Local Government Area of the state which was also attended by the president.

He disclosed that the federal government had already made available five billion naira (N5bn) out of the amount for the project.

The governor revealed, “Mr president has graciously approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranch development purposes in Katsina State. Part of this amount, N5 billion is already in the account of the state government and within few weeks, you will see advertisements calling for interested companies and consultants that would wish to participate.”

The News reports that southern governors set the ball rolling on Tuesday, 11th May when they met in Asaba, the Delta State capital and jointly banned open grazing of animals in their respective states. It was one of the 12 resolutions at the meeting.

The decision was applauded by many people but some people initially opposed it in the north. The Governor’s of Benue and Kano however expressed support for their southern counterparts.

