Man, 25, arrested for allegedly killing brother’s wife in Jigawa

Man, 25, arrested for allegedly killing brother’s wife in Jigawa

Thursday, August 5, 2021 12:09 am


A suspect: Man arrested for killing brother's wife with a kick

A suspect: Man arrested for killing brother’s wife with a kick

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Police in Jigawa have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother’s wife in Miga Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jigawa Police Command, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested after he allegedly hit the deceased with his leg in her stomach on Aug. 3, as a result of which she fell.

He said the police moved in and rushed the victim to Jahun General Hospital, where the victim was confirmed dead.

According to him, the suspect, who escaped, was later arrested in Hadejia Town.

“On August 3, about 0600hrs, a 25-year-old man of Gamatan Village Miga LGA, allegedly killed his brother’s wife, Zuwaira Bala.

“The police stormed the scene and rushed the victim to Jahun General Hospital for treatment where she was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” the PPRO said.

Shiisu said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Usman Gomna, has directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Governor Sanwo-Olu, right, Alhaji Dangote and other officials during the tour of Dangote refinery recently. 25 mins ago

    Nigeria govt approves acquisition of 20% stake in Dangote Refinery
    Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman 42 mins ago

    PDP crisis: Secondus blames ‘strong party chieftain’
    Lai Mohammed: says Nigerian Government award contracts for coastal rail project 51 mins ago

    Nigerian government approves $11.17bn rail project to link all coastal cities
    Rachael Oniga: Family announces date for burial 1 hour ago

    Family announces burial date for Rachel Oniga
    Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof. Chike-Edozien 1 hour ago

    Asaba monarch takes over markets, others from LG over withheld stipend
    1 hour ago

    Crisis in Rivers APC: Amaechi loyalist, Finebone, slams Magnus Abe
    His Royal Highness, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi the Eze Igbu -Akoh II.(left) receiving gift of his from Comrade Elizabeth Okeagu, leader of female executives of Ugbedhe Igbu Akoh Dynasty. 2 hours ago

    Young ladies protest high bride price in Rivers community
    2 hours ago

    Unity Bank Unveils New Code on USSD Platform to Combat E-Banking Fraud