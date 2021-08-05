Nigeria hit by 747 new COVID-19 cases, highest single day tally in 5 months

Nigeria hit by 747 new COVID-19 cases, highest single day tally in 5 months

Thursday, August 5, 2021 7:32 am


FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus testing in Nigeria: Nigeria records big surge in COVI-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus testing in Nigeria: Nigeria records big surge in COVI-19 cases

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday recorded 747 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections.

The NCDC, on its verified website on Thursday morning, stated that the 747 new cases were the highest in any single day in the last five months.

According to the NCDC, Lagos State, the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, recorded 488 followed by Akwa Ibom 121 cases, Oyo 29, Rivers 25 and Ogun 15.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kaduna recorded 13 each; Kwara 11; Ekiti and Osun reported 10 each; Edo had six, Abia had three, Anambra recorded two and Plateau had one.

According to the NCDC, four COVID-19-related deaths were recorded on Wednesday, raising the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria to 2,167.

The health agency stated that 87 patients, who recovered from the virus, have been discharged from various isolation centres in the country.

The NCDC stated that till date 165,208 recoveries have been recorded nationwide.

Out of Nigeria’s 200 million people, the agency had tested only 2.5 million for the virus.

The health agency put the average test positivity rate in Nigeria at six per cent and said the active cases were 7,969.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    The Day Pastor Adeboye preached 8 sermons
    5 hours ago

    Photos: See what erosion did to rail line near Oshogbo
    Governor Sanwo-Olu, right, Alhaji Dangote and other officials during the tour of Dangote refinery recently. 7 hours ago

    Nigeria govt approves acquisition of 20% stake in Dangote Refinery
    A suspect: Man arrested for killing brother's wife with a kick 7 hours ago

    Man, 25, arrested for allegedly killing brother’s wife in Jigawa
    Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman 8 hours ago

    PDP crisis: Secondus blames ‘strong party chieftain’
    Lai Mohammed: says Nigerian Government award contracts for coastal rail project 8 hours ago

    Nigerian government approves $11.17bn rail project to link all coastal cities
    Rachael Oniga: Family announces date for burial 8 hours ago

    Family announces burial date for Rachel Oniga
    Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof. Chike-Edozien 8 hours ago

    Asaba monarch takes over markets, others from LG over withheld stipend