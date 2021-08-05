PDP ready to win Anambra governorship election – Chairman

Thursday, August 5, 2021 8:22 am


Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu addressing journalists in Awka on Wednesday

By Chimezie Anaso

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has said the party is now united and would do everything possible to achieve victory for its candidate in the November Anambra governorship election.

Nwobu who blamed the crisis in the party on the handiwork of “some political merchants” said this at a news briefing at the party Secretariat in Awka on Thursday.

According to him, the plot was designed to stop the party from fielding candidate in the Nov. 6 governorship poll in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Court of Appeal on July 30 voided the judgment of the Abuja High Court, which sacked the executive committee of PDP in Anambra.

The appellate court upheld the separate appeals brought by the party and one Uchenna Obiora, respectively and held that the trial court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the suit.

Nwobu said the Court of Appeal’s judgment put to rest the leadership crisis in Anambra PDP.

He commended the judiciary for saving the party from detractors, saying the party had become more united and determined to pursue the election with greater vigour.

According to him, you will agree with me that our party has been passing through turbulent times in Anambra.

“This is occasioned by some disgruntled elements, whose stock in trade is political merchandising.

“These paid agents’ efforts are geared towards truncating the efforts of PDP to actualise power in the state.

“The nefarious activities of these elements are something they have perfected as a way of life since 2002.

“To the glory of God, this leadership, which came into place about four years ago, has greatly whittled down their efforts but they have not changed their ways.

“Their efforts to use the judiciary to emasculate the party and its chances towards achieving power have been once more curtailed through the instrumentality of the judiciary.

“The Appeal Court in Abuja on July 30 was resounding in condemning the order of a High Court, which got entangled in matters outside its territorial jurisdiction,” Nwobu said.

He said the party was now united and would do everything possible to achieve victory for its candidate at the polls.

The PDP chieftain further spoke on the gale of defections hitting PDP in the state.

He said the party would do everything possible to ensure that genuine members remained in the party.

He threatened that appropriate sanctions would be taken against unrepentant mischief makers.

He described the crisis rocking the national leadership as “domestic misunderstanding, which will be resolved without a major crack in the party.

“I want to assure all of our determination to join forces with the candidate of the party, Mr Valentine Ozigbo.

“He has our complete and comprehensive support,” Nwobu said.

