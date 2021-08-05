Why we seized 200 bags of fertiliser from farmers in Adamawa – Army

Why we seized 200 bags of fertiliser from farmers in Adamawa – Army

Thursday, August 5, 2021 8:35 am


Troops of the Nigerian Army: Seize fertiliser from farmers in Adamawa

Troops of the Nigerian Army: Seize fertiliser from farmers in Adamawa

By Muhammad Adam
The Nigerian Army (NA) has explained why the Headquarters of 28 Task Force Brigade, Madagali, seized 200 bags of fertiliser in Adamawa.
The army said the action followed the ban on sale of fertilisers and allied materials by the authorities to prevent such from getting into the hands of criminals and insurgents.
The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Maj. Haruna Sani, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Yola.
While dismissing speculations that the soldiers were selling seized fertiliser to farmers in Adamawa, the statement declared that such never happened.
The News Agency 0f  Nigeria (NAN) reports that Madagali has border with Sambisa forest and the most hits area by insurgents in Adamawa.
It assured that the allegation would never distract the NA from safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens.
“In order to put the record straight, it is pertinent to state that in Adamawa State there is currently a ban imposed on the importation of urea (fertiliser) by the state government.
“The development is as a result of the activities of terrorists, who use fertiliser to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) for their criminal activities.
“Sequel to the ban by the state government, troops  intercepted defaulters who were conveying about 200 bags of the banned product.
“The Nigeria Army have since handed over the seized fertilisers to the Nigerian Police,” the statement read in part.
It said the NA remains a professional institution that was focused on safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, in aid of civil authority when called upon to do so.
According to the statement, the troops would not be distracted by mischief makers who indulge in illegitimate activities that compromise security.
It therefore advised the general public to disregard the mischief, saying it is a calculated attempt to misinform the public.
“We urge you to continue to support the military and other security agencies to rid the state and the country of insurgents,” it said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu addressing journalists in Awka on Wednesday 1 hour ago

    PDP ready to win Anambra governorship election – Chairman
    World Health Organisation: says COVID-19 cases on the surge globally 1 hour ago

    COVID-19 infections rise for 4 consecutive weeks globally- WHO
    Rev. Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary, NCPC: Says killings, destruction of farmlands in Plateau must stop now 2 hours ago

    Killings, destruction of farmlands in Plateau must stop now – NCPC boss
    Chukwuebuka Enekwechi: places last in the final of the men’s shot put event at the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. 2 hours ago

    Enekwechi fails to impress in Tokyo Games’ men’s shot put
    FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus testing in Nigeria: Nigeria records big surge in COVI-19 cases 2 hours ago

    Nigeria hit by 747 new COVID-19 cases, highest single day tally in 5 months
    2 hours ago

    The Day Pastor Adeboye preached 8 sermons
    7 hours ago

    Photos: See what erosion did to rail line near Oshogbo
    Governor Sanwo-Olu, right, Alhaji Dangote and other officials during the tour of Dangote refinery recently. 9 hours ago

    Nigeria govt approves acquisition of 20% stake in Dangote Refinery