 Dollar rain for Oborududu, Brume

Friday, August 6, 2021 11:33 am


Sunday Dare, Oborodudu and Brume in Tokyo

Silver Medalist Blessing Oborududu and bronze medalist Ese Brume were rewarded with their promised cash of $10,000 and $7500, respectively in a ceremony held at Grand Prince Hotel, Tokyo Japan on Tuesday.

Oborududu and Brume were presented their cash by the  Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister said “There’s no point delaying the reinforcement of these athletes who have made the country proud, that is the reason they were rewarded immediately for their record-breaking performance”

Chioma Ajunwa was the first person who won gold medal for Nigeria in the Long at Atlanta 1996, Brume thus follows suit with a bronze, while Oborududu…
is the first Nigerian Wrestler to win an Olympics medal.

In her reaction, Oborududu said “I am just super excited and I want to say thank you to all my supporters and the Federal Government of Nigeria for the encouragement”

