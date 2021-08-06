Jubilation in Benin as Oba welcomes quadruplets

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has scored another plus again, with the arrival of a quadruplets by his fifth wife, Oloi (Queen) Aisosa Ewuare II.

Oloi Aisosa Ewuare II is the youngest among the wives of the traditional ruler.

Announcement of the arrival of the infants was made by the Monarch at his Palace in Benin, Friday evening, amidst jubilation by guests, as the revered Monarch paid glowing tribute to God Almighty and the ancestors for the blessing.

The quadruplets comprise of three males and one female.

The Oba had in May 2020, welcome his first child on throne, from her Royal Highness, Oloi Iyayota Ewuare II.

The presiding Priest of the oldest West African Church, better known as Holy Aruosa Church, Ohen-Osa Igbinoghodua Edebiri, offered prayer to God of wisdom and guidance for the new born.

The brief ceremony coincided with the visit of National Executive members of his Alma-mater, Immaculate Conception College (ICC), Benin City, to the Palace.

Led by Engr. John Osa-Omoregie, the group thanked the Benin monarch for his support towards the development of the school and sued for more support.