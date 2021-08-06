Police exhume remains of Pastor killed by kidnappers in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The decomposing remains of General Overseer of God is God Ministries, Pastor Friday Olakada who was abducted at Agbonchia in Eleme local government area of Rivers on 14 May has been discovered and exhumed by homicide detectives of the State Police Command.

The decomposing body of late Pastor was exhumed at Lorre community in Khana local government area of the State.

Four suspects allegedly kidnapped and killed Pastor Olakada.

Police said that the 56 years old father of Six, Pastor Olakada was kidnapped on May 14, 2021 by the four suspected Kidnappers who pretended to be passengers.

The suspects had asked the Cleric to convey them in his Sienna vehicle as a hired cab driver, otherwise known as “drop” to a destination before they abducted him along the way.

Briefing Journalists at the scene of the crime in Lorre community, the Rivers State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Friday Eboka, said the four suspects collected the sum of N500,000 as ransom, but still went ahead to kill and bury their victim in a shallow grave.

CP Eboka explained that the suspects confessed to have killed the victim ten days after collecting the ransom.

Speaking on behalf of the other suspects, 27 years old, Prince Odi, confessed to the crime, explaining that the victim was killed because he recognized one of them.

Odi said they were contracted by someone to snatch a Sienna Bus for him. He said the Cleric fitted into what they wanted as he had Sienna bus.

He added that the victim was killed after diverting him to the bush in the area and his vehicle was snatched.

The younger brother to the deceased, Mr Woko Olakada, commended the Police for their efforts and asked that justice be served in the matter.

Mr Olakada also lamented over the demise of his elder brother.

He also expressed sadness that the family is in pains as the six children of the deceased are facing untold hardships over the inability to provide for their daily upkeep.

Ends