Police rescue 6 teenage victims of human trafficking in Edo

Police rescue 6 teenage victims of human trafficking in Edo

Friday, August 6, 2021 9:27 pm


The human trafficking victims rescued by the Edo State Government

The human trafficking victims rescued by the Edo State Government

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Six teenage victims of human trafficking have been rescued by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Unit of Edo State Police Command.
The victims, all girls, aged 16 to 19, were allegedly traveling to Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire, in a Nissan Vannet bus, with registration number: Delta ASB 68 YF, when they intercepted around Isihor community in Benin City, on Benin-Lagos Road.
A statement by the Command’s PRO, SP Kontons Bello, stated that the Command’s tactical team, led by its commander, SP. Richard Balogun, acted on credible information, intercepted the vehicle, arrested the suspected human trafficker and rescued six girls.
Names of the victims were given as Success Okogbowa (17), Gift Osabuohien (18), Edurance Edigho (18), Gift Edigho (17) Oghayerio (19) and Happiness Oliver (16).
The victims were being led on the journey by their suspected trafficker, 20-year-old Innocent Godfrey.
Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Phillip Ogbadu, has ordered that the victims be taken to police cottage hospital for treatment, before they will be transferred to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), for further investigation and prosecution.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Secretary to Government of Rivers State, Dr. Tammy Danagogo (left) and Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Rivers State Command, Dayo Idowu (right) at the 2021 sensitization and enlightenment workshop organised by the NIS in Port Harcourt on Friday. 40 mins ago

    Collective efforts needed to tackle immigration corruption -Wike
    The arrested armed robbery and cult gang members by Edo Police Command 59 mins ago

    Police arrest cult gang members, armed robbery suspects in Edo
    1 hour ago

    Jubilation in Benin as Oba welcomes quadruplets
    5 hours ago

    IBB confirms Omoruyi’s publication: Impending coup made me annul June 12 election
    Police: repel gunmen attack on station in Imo 6 hours ago

    Inspector, 3 bandits die as gunmen attack Imo police division
    Asiwaju Bola Tinubu 11 hours ago

    Who is Afraid of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu?
    11 hours ago

     Dollar rain for Oborududu, Brume
    12 hours ago

    Sports Ministry Debunks Story on Kits for Team Nigeria